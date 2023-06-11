Paddy Cosgrave complaint about Niall Collins to be reviewed by Southern Region gardaí

Niall Collins has said he should have recused himself from the meeting and that he knew his wife was interested in buying the land. But he has insisted he did not break the law. Photograph: PA Media

Gardaí in the force’s Southern Region have been tasked with carrying out a review into allegations about Minister of State Niall Collins TD. Last month Web Summit organiser, Paddy Cosgrave, said he had submitted a 28-page statement of complaint to the Garda, which he says relates to the Fianna Fáil TD and requires investigation.

That statement was submitted to the office of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on May 30th, according to Mr Cosgrave. It was decided by Garda management the lengthy statement should be reviewed to determine if a criminal investigation is warranted.

As Mr Harris’s office does not carry out investigations, or pre-investigation reviews, the allegations submitted by Mr Cosgrave must be referred on to another section of the Garda. In this case, the referral has been made to Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster. She is the lead Garda member in charge of policing in the Southern Region, where Mr Collins is based.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said it did not comment on “named individuals”. “An Garda Síochána is carrying out an assessment to examine whether there was any criminality involved, in respect of certain matters related to alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001 in the Southern Garda Region,” it added. Comment was awaited from Mr Collins at the time of publication.

The Ditch news website, which Mr Cosgrave has funded, has published a series of stories on the disposal by Limerick County Council of a parcel of land to the wife of Mr Collins, Dr Eimear O’Connor, in 2008. Mr Collins attended a meeting of the Bruff local electoral area committee in January 2007 which discussed the land, located in the village of Patrickswell.

About four weeks ago the Garda confirmed it was carrying out an assessment to examine whether there had been any breaches of the Local Government Act, 2001, in the Southern Garda Region. That review commenced after an anonymous complaint to the Garda Confidential Line. The review underway since early May is effectively a scoping exercise to determine if a criminal investigation is warranted. The statement lodged by Mr Cosgrave on May 30th, and relating to the same matters, is now also being reviewed in the same way by gardaí.