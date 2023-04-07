Cork pensioner dies almost a month after assault

Gardaí in Cork say that a postmortem will determine the direction of their investigation, after a pensioner (69) died in hospital almost a month after he was assaulted in the city. File photograph: PA

The man died on Thursday at Cork University Hospital, having been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the hospital since the assault at Glentransa Court in the Glen on March 11th.

The man, who was originally from Adrigole in West Cork, had been living for many years in a flat in Cork city centre and more recently had been living in Carrigaline in Co Cork.

Gardai requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is due to carry out a postmortem on the man’s remains at CUH this morning.

Investigators say that Dr Bolster’s findings will determine the course of their inquiry into the death of the pensioner.

A man (29) from Cork city is currently before the courts, charged with assaulting causing harm to the deceased at Glentransa, the Glen on March 11th.