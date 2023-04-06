Gardaí continue to investigate women’s deaths in Limerick and Dublin 15

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the deaths of two women were in separate incidents on Tuesday in Limerick city and west Dublin.

A woman in her 60s was found dead at about 10am on Tuesday in Carpenterstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí said they were investigating all circumstances and that her body has been removed to Dublin city mortuary for a postmortem. The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The force on Thursday said the investigation was ongoing and had not been upgraded to a murder inquiry at this stage.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of a woman aged in her 20s in an apartment block on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation was upgraded to a murder inquiry following a postmortem on Wednesday. The woman, a Romanian national, is understood to have been stabbed. A Garda forensic team has conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Detectives are keen to speak to a man seen in the area with a bandaged hand around the time of the incident.

Anyone with relevant camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas from between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday or with information about the case is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.