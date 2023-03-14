Tens of thousands of euro in cash seized in Cab raids across Dublin and Meath

Property searches across Dublin and Meath by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have led to the seizure of €187,000 in cash.

Property searches across counties Dublin and Meath by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have led to the seizure of tens of thousands of euro and a number of valuable watches.

Officers conducted the operation on Monday morning and targeted 13 separate sites which are believed to be related.

Information released by the Garda press office on Tuesday evening detailed the seized property which included €187,000 in cash, Rolex and Hublot watches, a large quantity of unstamped tobacco with an estimated value of €500,000, as well as unspecified documentation and electronic devices.

The searches were supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

“These searches were conducted as part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or in part from the proceeds of criminal activity,” gardaí said. “Investigations are ongoing.”