Two more arrests made by gardaí in Mahamud Ilyas murder investigation

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the death of Mahamud Ilyas.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas, whose body was found dumped in Co Meath last month, have made two further arrests.

Four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the death of the young man.

Ilyas (22) lived in Blanchardstown, west Dublin. Gardaí believe he was murdered on December 10th, 2022. A few days later his body was found rolled up in carpet in dumped in an isolated area of farmland near Kilbride.

A man walking in the area discovered the remains and raised the alarm. No effort had been made to bury, or even hide, the body beyond it being left in a wooded area, which was more secluded than nearby fields.

Gardaí believe Ilyas died due to injuries sustained in an assault with a blunt object, during which he was also kicked and punched repeatedly. Detectives suspect he was killed by somebody known to him as part of a localised dispute.

On Wednesday, the Garda said two men, both aged in their 20s, have been detained. They are being held at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Two other men, one aged in his 50s and another in his late teens, were arrested last month before being released without charge.