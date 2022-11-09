Gardaí suspect fire at Kildare centre for Ukrainians was arson attack

Gardaí investigating a fire at a Co Kildare equestrian centre that was set to house Ukrainian refugees suspect the blaze was started deliberately. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí investigating a fire at a Co Kildare equestrian centre that was set to house Ukrainian refugees suspect the blaze was started deliberately.

Garda sources said the investigation into the fire at Kill International Equestrian Centre was still in its early stages but a strong line of inquiry was that the destruction of part of the complex resulted from an arson attack.

Five units of Kildare Fire Brigade fought the blaze, which occurred at about 8pm on Sunday in a shed beside the main building at the centre.

A Garda statement said a protest, or demonstration, held by a group of people outside the equestrian centre earlier on Sunday had “passed off without incident”. That group was protesting the lack of consultation with the local community before Ukrainian refugees were moved into the facility.

Garda sources said there had been some violent incidents, including criminal damage, at other facilities planned for Ukrainians fleeing the war and foreign nationals applying for international protection.

One said although a “rogue” person opposed to the Kill centre being used for Ukrainians may have set the fire, they were keeping an open mind. Sources stressed there were other lines of investigation.

Gardaí added the protest that had been held at the facility at the weekend was peaceful and that other recent gatherings at which concern was expressed about the lack of consultation on the plans had also passed off without incident.

Kill Residents Action Group, which opposes the plans to convert the building to house refugees, said it was “shocked by the fire at the equestrian centre grounds”.

The fire happened two days after a meeting in the local GAA club at which residents complained they had not been consulted about proposals to house 350 Ukrainian refugees at the equestrian centre. It is located at the back of The Stables, a relatively new housing estate on the edge of Kill.

Residents complained the number of refugees will increase the size of the town by 10 per cent at a time when schools and doctors’ surgeries are already under pressure and the local Garda station had been closed.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth told local representatives that only Ukrainian refugees would be housed in the equestrian centre.

The department said it was intended that the equestrian centre would only be used as a short-term measure and that families would be moved on as soon as possible. “The centre will be renovated to ensure that accommodation is done in pod style with full catering, security and other wraparound services,” the department said.

“This would ensure that resident families could avail of privacy, have access to all required hygiene facilities for adults and for children, and that all meals would be provided.” The department also stressed only families and single women will be accommodated, not single males.

However, some of those in the local community believe the plans have not been property discussed with members of the community. They have pointed out the facility is nearly 2km from Kill village and have strongly questioned the suitability of an equestrian centre being used to house people fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country.