Two arrested as gun and ammunition seized in Finglas

Gardaí seized a firearm and ammunition following an operation in Finglas. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardai have seized a firearm after a man was seen dropping a rucksack in Finglas in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, officers involved in an operation in Finglas watched the man dropping the bag on Glasnevin Avenue and a subsequent inspection of the contents uncovered a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested and were being held under the Offences Against the State Act at Finglas Garda station on Tuesday afternoon.

The seized weapon and ammunition is to be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.

Gardai said their investigation is continuing and the men can be held in custody for up to seven days.