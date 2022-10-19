Seven people arrested over theft and fraud offences in Dublin

Stolen property with an approximate value of €30,000 was seized during Garda raids in Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud under a Garda operation tackling organised property crime.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by other specialised units, searched nine locations in the west and north areas of the Dublin Metropolitan District on Wednesday.

A large amount of stolen property, including electrical goods, pharmaceutical products, children’s toys, various tools and catalytic converters, were seized. The items had an approximate value of €30,000.

Gardaí also seized multiple cloned registration plates and cutting equipment, €15,000 in cash, a double-barrel shotgun and six vehicles suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

READ MORE

Seven suspects were arrested in the course of the operation, including six males aged between 17-35 and one 17-year-old woman in relation to theft and fraud offences.

They are being held at various Garda stations in Dublin and Meath.

Investigations are ongoing.