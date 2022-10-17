Crime & Law

Injured woman found unconscious on Co Mayo road remains critically ill

Gardaí do not believe woman (50s) was injured in hit and run or that she was assaulted

The woman was found unconscious on the N5 near Cloggernagh, Islandeady at about 4am on Sunday. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Conor Lally
Mon Oct 17 2022 - 13:32

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman with serious injuries on a remote road in Co Mayo at the weekend were still trying to establish what happened to her.

However, while the inquiry is in its early stages gardaí do not believe the woman was the victim of a hit and run or that she was assaulted. The victim, who is in her 50s and was found unresponsive by a passerby, remained critically ill in hospital on Monday.

The woman was found unconscious on the N5 near Cloggernagh, Islandeady at about 4am on Sunday. She was taken by ambulance from the scene — about halfway between Castlebar and Westport — to Mayo University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

“The cause of her injuries is unexplained at this time and the scene is preserved for forensic examination,” gardaí said in a statement.

While the possibility she had been hit by a driver who then fled the scene was examined early in the inquiry, that possibility has now been ruled out. The incident is being investigated by gardaí from Castlebar who are appealing for witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times

