Cocaine worth €1.26m seized at Dublin Port as smuggling route ‘dismantled’

Gardaí and Revenue seized some 1.26m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port. Revenue dog James was involved in the search of the vehicle.

Gardaí seized €1.26 million in cocaine from a vehicle at Dublin port on Monday, as part of an investigation into transnational organised crime.

As part of the investigation, by the Revenue customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, a vehicle was stopped in Dublin Port and subsequently searched.

Some 18kgs of cocaine was located within the vehicle, with an estimated value of €1.26 million, and was seized.

The Garda stolen motor vehicle investigation unit and customs dog James were involved in the search of the vehicle.

A man (54) and a woman (43) were arrested in relation to drug-trafficking offences. They are being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda station.

Paul Cleary, acting assistant commissioner of organised and serious crime, said the collaboration between An Garda Síochána and customs has “dismantled a significant importation route for cocaine to be smuggled through our ports of entry”.

“This joint activity assists in our goal to keep people safe and seize dangerous drugs, preventing them from reaching our communities,” he added.

Revenue assistant secretary, Lynda Slattery, said the co-operation is “helping to fight the serious problem of illicit drugs being imported into the country, funding organised crime and ruining many lives”.

“Revenue will continue to deploy its enforcement resources to protect our frontiers,” she said.