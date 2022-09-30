Cannabis with street value of €700,000 seized in Co Cork

A 35kg haul of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €700,000 has been seized in a multi-agency operation in Co Cork. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A 35kg haul of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €700,000 has been seized in a multi-agency operation in Co Cork.

Revenue officers from the customs service, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, made the seizure as part of ongoing joint operations against organised crime groups operating in the southern region.

Gardaí arrested a 49-year-old male at the scene and he is being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda station.

Investigations are continuing.