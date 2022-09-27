Five men arrested over fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin

Dylan McCarthy was treated at the scene and was then taken to Tallaght University Hospital, but died there on Monday, August 22nd

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy, who died from his injuries in Co Kildare last month, have carried out a second series of arrests. Five men in their 20s were detained on Tuesday morning and were being questioned at Garda stations in Kildare.

The men were being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows for suspects to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge. The arrests come two weeks after three men in their 20s were arrested and subsequently released without charge.

Garda Headquarters at Phoenix Park, Dublin, said the five men had been arrested on Tuesday and were being questioned as part of an “ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault” in Monasterevin on August 21st.

Mr McCarthy (29) had travelled to Co Kildare with other family members to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew Liam. When he and some of his party were socialising in a pub on Dublin Street in Monasterevin late on Saturday, August 20th, and into the following morning, a dispute broke out.

That incident spilled out on to the street where Mr McCarthy and his father were assaulted by a group of men. Mr McCarthy sustained head injuries and was unresponsive on the street when gardaí and paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene and was then taken to Tallaght University Hospital but died there on Monday, August 22nd.

His father was taken to Portlaoise hospital for treatment for head injuries and later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital, though his injuries are not life-threatening and he has since been discharged.