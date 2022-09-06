Three arrested over Dylan McCarthy’s death in Monasterevin assault

Three men have been arrested by gardaí investigating a fatal assault on Limerick man Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin, Co Kildare last month.

The arrests, the first since the assault over two weeks ago, were carried out on Tuesday and the suspects were being questioned at different Garda stations in Co Kildare.

Garda Headquarters said the men had been arrested as part of an “ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault” in Monasterevin on August 21st. They are all aged in their early 20s and were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for suspects to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

Mr McCarthy (29) had travelled to Co Kildare with other family members to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew Liam. When he and some of his party were socialising in a pub on Dublin Street, Monasterevin, late on Saturday, August 20th and into the following morning a dispute broke out.

That incident spilled out onto the street where Mr McCarthy and his father were assaulted by a group of men. Mr McCarthy sustained head injuries and was unresponsive on the street when gardaí and paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene and was then taken to Tallaght University Hospital but died there on Monday, August 22nd.

His father was taken to Portlaoise hospital for treatment for head injuries and later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital, though his injuries are not life-threatening and he has since been discharged.

Hundreds of mourners who attended Mr McCarthy’s funeral Mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church, in his home parish of Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on August 28th heard he was a “treasure” to his family.

Mr McCarthy’s mother, Marita, recited the first reading and later thanked staff at Tallaght hospital for their support, and efforts in trying to save her son. “Their professionalism and care of Dylan and their kindness to us will never be forgotten,” she said.

“We are so grateful and blown away by our community, especially the GAA for the guards of honour over the last few days. The candlelit vigil was so comforting and an example of why Kilmallock is the best place in Ireland and probably the world.”