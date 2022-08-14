Drugs ‘worth €398,400′ seized in Co Galway house search

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €398,400 following a search in Co Galway. File photograph: The Irish Times Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times Crime, Garda., Gardai, murder, death, killing, incident, shooting

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €398,400 following a search of a house on Saturday afternoon in Annaghdown, Co Galway.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Sunday morning.

He had been held at Galway Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí had obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 to search the house. They seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400.

All the drugs seized will be sent for further analysis, and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an national anti-drugs strategy that began in the summer of last year.