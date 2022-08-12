Human remains recovered from reservoir confirmed as Damien Heagney

Damien Heagney from Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Earlier this week the PSNI said a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward was being offered for information about his disappearance and murder

Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed that human remains recovered from a reservoir in Co Tyrone are those of 47-year-old Damien Heagney.

Specialist officers, divers and dogs carried out searches of the reservoir in Cappagh, and remains were taken away for examination on Wednesday.

On July 19th police received a report that Mr Heagney from Cookstown was missing and established that he was last seen on New Year’s Eve. Following inquiries, detectives launched a murder investigation.

A search of the Cappagh reservoir area was carried out by specialist officers as part of the investigation. After confirming the identity of the remains, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry and there are no further details at present.”

Earlier this week the PSNI said a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward was being offered for information about Mr Heagney’s disappearance and murder.

Making an appeal for information on Wednesday, Det Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said police had recovered his grey BMW which was being examined. Police had also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van which travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between December 31st and Friday, January 7th.

“Finally, Damien’s dog Tyson, a three-year old black-coloured Rottweiler crossbreed, which was wearing a red-coloured collar, is also missing,” she said. – PA