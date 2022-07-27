Murder inquiry begins after man found injured in Dundalk three weeks ago dies

Gardaí have started a murder investigation after a man found with serious injuries in Dundalk, Co Louth earlier this month died in hospital

A murder investigation is underway after a man found badly injured in a house in Dundalk, Co Louth earlier this month died in hospital.

Marius Juodenas (44) was in a serious condition when gardaí arrived at the property on Barrack Street at about 7pm on Tuesday, July 5th.

He is understood to have been attacked by a group of men with a weapon, possibly a hatchet, or weapons.

Gardaí on Wednesday night said Mr Juodenas was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda immediately after being found but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he was placed on life support.

“He was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital yesterday. A postmortem was conducted today at Dublin City mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons,” a spokesman said.

The spokesman said an incident room had been established at Dundalk Garda station and that a murder investigation had commenced.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.”

Inquiries into the matter have been ongoing for some time but no arrests have yet been made. Detectives are understood to be following a definite line of inquiry.

Anyone who was in the Barrack Street area between 6.30pm and 7pm on July 5th, or who may have footage from there at that time, is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.