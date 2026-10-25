‘Your best friend on the Cayman Islands is someone who owns a boat’

Wexford man Padraig Brosnan in the Cayman Islands. 'The sun comes up at 6am and goes down around early evening all year round,' he says. 'There are no seasons like we would be used to at home so that makes the time fly by.'

The Cayman Islands hold many attractions for young Irish professionals, especially those with legal or financial backgrounds. Apart from being a big centre for financial services, its sunny climate, world class beaches and tax-free status have seen a surge in Irish people spending time working there in recent decades.

Many move on after a few years, making some tidy money along the way, but for an increasing number of people, Cayman is becoming a more permanent home.

When the opportunity to work in Grand Cayman came for Pádraig Brosnan around 15 years ago, the young Wexford-born lawyer jumped at the chance. Like many, the newly-married Brosnan and his wife Anita, also a lawyer, saw Cayman as an opportunity to build a nest-egg while furthering their careers in a very different part of the world.

What was to have been a transitory experience has proved anything but as the couple are now raising their young family in Cayman and enjoying everything it has to offer.

“It was everything it was cracked up to be,” he says, recalling being picked up at the airport in a limo when the couple arrived. They were soon settled in accommodation at the edge of the famous Seven Mile Beach and felt that they had arrived in paradise.

“The picture you would have of the beaches, the boats and being out on the water –if you want that life, it’s there for you. I still remember that day we first arrived. There were three couples and a single woman on that flight coming to work here. All of us are still on the island, which I think says a lot.”

What brought them there was Maples Group, a Cayman-island founded law and professional services firm with offices in Dublin, among other global locations. Brosnan followed his boss to their newly-established Dublin office in 2006 having started his career at A&L Goodbody.

When the opportunity to set up an Irish funds desk in Cayman came up, the couple felt the timing was right to try something different, with Anita also securing a position at the firm.

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Brosnan is now a partner specialising in financial services law and leads the Maples Group’s Irish team in the Cayman Islands, which is the world’s largest investment funds hub. Working with big international asset managers and financial institutions, he advises on the launch, regulation, and ongoing operation of investment structures across multiple jurisdictions.

His practice also extends to advising fund administrators, depositaries, prime brokers, investment advisers, and boards on Irish regulatory and governance matters.

While Cayman is home, Brosnan’s role involves a lot of travel, especially to North America. “On one of my last trips, I was on the 92nd floor of a building overlooking the Hudson River in New York. It still astonishes me that I’m there helping these massive-named managers and global law firms helping them structure massive deals. I still get a massive thrill from that.”

On Cayman, the family has a busy life. “We have four kids under 12, two boys and two girls, so life is pretty full on at the moment. Thankfully, I’m only a four-minute drive from work which is very convenient. While the island is very small, I need to be out the door by 7am otherwise the traffic can get very heavy. I work until 6pm or later but I get home at lunchtime when I’m here.”

“The sun comes up around 6am and goes down early evening all year round. There are no seasons like we would be used to at home so that makes the time fly by. It gets very warm in the summer, and a lot of people go back to where they are from. Christmas time, the weather is at its best and a lot of people visit,” he explains.

While the climate is good, Cayman is still prone to hurricanes and tropical storms. “It was before our time here, but people still talk about Hurricane Ivan which hurt the island badly in 2004, causing huge damage,” he says.

Brosnan says that while the Cayman Islands was always prosperous relative to its neighbours, it is currently going through a Celtic Tiger boom with many new high-end hotels and private residences being built in recent years.

There is a well-established group of expat Irish on the island now, supporting a GAA club which fields multiple teams. Brosnan is active in the club, still playing Gaelic football, as well as soccer, and coaches junior teams. The family also enjoy life on the water. “Your best friend in Cayman is someone who owns a boat,” he says.

The family are well-settled now, and Brosnan says he cannot foresee a move back to Ireland anytime soon though he does not rule it out in the longer term. They make visits to Ireland twice a year typically.

“We’ve been away a long time at this stage, and you do miss friends and family, so we try to catch up with as many people as possible on these trips. WhatsApp is great but it’s not the same as sitting down and having a pint with someone.”