Poor phone manners are a problem in the workplace. Employers now consistently complain about their youngest workers’ lack of communication skills. Photograph: Getty Images

The other day, a recruiter in the United States posted something online that quickly racked up an improbably large number of views.

This was no rant about war, strife or US president Donald Trump. It was merely an observation made by a heavy phone user that many workers in their 20s now answer calls without saying “hello”, “hi” or indeed anything at all.

“I can hear their breathing and the background noise, but they wait for you to say hello first,” said the perplexed recruiter, adding she was talking about pre-arranged calls made at precisely the time the silent breathers had themselves chosen.

Also, she was calling from a phone number she had sent them, so they could tell who would be on the line, having just sent an email reminder about the upcoming call.

Like others who saw her post, I found this news baffling. I realise a lot of young people find phone use unnerving. I understand this may be because they grew up without a landline in the home, so never got the free phone training from their parents that the rest of us took for granted.

I can almost imagine how years of Snapchatting might lead one to feel anxious about a phone call coming out of the blue with no appointment. Almost. But who picks up a call and says nothing?

The answer, it seems, is people yet to hit 25. A remarkable 40 per cent of British people aged between 18 and 24 think it is acceptable to answer a phone call without any form of greeting, a UK YouGov poll found last year.

Only 27 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34 feel the same way, and support plummets to 14 per cent among those over 45, who I think I can safely say find it weird or just plain rude.

Non-greeting is not confined to the United Kingdom or US. “It’s very common,” says Mary Jane Copps, founder of a Canadian communication consultancy called The Phone Lady.

One reason for not saying hello, she told me, has nothing to do with phone anxiety and everything to do with the robocalls that have turned so much of modern communication into a joyless cesspit. “Rather than start the conversation and then discover it is a recorded message or scam, they wait to hear who or what is calling them before they respond.”

This chimes with what people told the US recruiter. Depressingly, one person said they had been taught in high school that answering a call with a greeting could allow their voice to be recorded and used for identity fraud, so they always stayed silent until the caller spoke. Another said the rise of artificial-intelligence voice cloning made it natural to avoid answering the phone with a greeting.

I sympathise, and have no doubt failed to say anything myself when answering a call from a number I suspect to be spam.

Perhaps we all need to think again about using voice recognition as a password for anything crucial, like a bank account. Either way, poor phone manners are a problem in the workplace. Employers now consistently complain about their youngest workers’ lack of communication skills. Some say it is one of the reasons newly hired graduates do not last the distance or arrive in the office ill-prepared for the world of work.

Poor phone manners are also expensive. Companies pay up to $3,100 (€2,666) a day for training from Mary Jane Copps, who has some astonishing stories about young workers’ ideas about phone use.

Not long ago, she recalled, a young man in one of her workshops said: “You know, Mary Jane, if somebody calls me out of the blue, what that says to me is they value their time more than my time, and I am not going to talk to them.”

There is one simple solution: hire more old people. Also, teach young people that in the working world, it is not okay to answer a phone with silence, nor shrink from an unscheduled call.

On the upside, a young person who knows such simple truths can stand out from the ruck in ways that would have seemed inconceivable just a short while ago. It is such an easy way to excel. Grab it while it lasts. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025