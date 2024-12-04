Proposed Navan-Dublin rail line likely to cost up to €3bn, transport authority estimates

The project would involve a new line running about 40km from the existing station at M3 Parkway, north of Dunboyne, to Navan

The development of the proposed new rail link between Navan and Dublin is likely to cost up to €3 billion, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has forecast.

It suggested that inflationary pressures had pushed up the projected price by €1 billion or more since early indicative costings were carried out three years ago.

The project, which would involve a new line running about 40km from the existing station at M3 Parkway, north of Dunboyne, to Navan is slated to be completed in the early to mid-2030s.

Last week Irish Rail announced the appointment of multidisciplinary consultants to work with it on developing the scope of the project and on route option selection.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan told the Dáil last summer that the issue of a rail connection between Navan and Dublin had been re-examined as part of the NTA’s strategy for the Greater Dublin Area which he had approved last year.

“The re-examination supported the development of a rail line from Dublin to Navan and the final strategy now includes delivery of the line between 2031 and 2036.”

The Minister said the NTA had allocated funding to Irish Rail for the establishment of a design team to commence work on the Navan rail project this year.

The NTA in a more detailed response provided to leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacik – which has just been published by the authority – said the cost of the proposed Navan rail link could only be fully established at a later stage in the life cycle of the project when the design process was more advanced.

“However, a feasibility study carried out as part of the preparatory work for the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy in 2021 identified some early indicative costs and indicated the cost of a potential option as being in the €1.5 billion-€2 billion range when calculated in 2021.

“Given inflationary pressures since then, it is likely that the cost will be in [the] €2 billion-€3 billion range,” the NTA said.

Last week Irish Rail said the proposed new line was expected to serve new stations, including at Dunshaughlin and Kilmessan, along its route.

It said benefits of the project included “faster more sustainable travel options for people living in catchment areas including Navan, Kilmessan and Dunshaughlin”.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Irish Rail, said last week that “making rail the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network means connecting new communities to our rail network, as well as enhancing existing services”.