Accommodation group TheKeyCollections sees profit rise 33%

Full-year profit at hospitality group TheKeyCollections rose by a third to €1.2 million last year.

Revenue for the group, which manages and operates hotels, apartments and guest houses in Dublin, London and Carrick-on-Shannon, rose 22 per cent to €22.5 million for 2017.

The Dublin based group said the growth was down to acquisitions and favourable market conditions in the Dublin hotel sector, where the group had occupancy rates of over 98 per cent.

“2017 saw TheKeyCollections sign a long-term management contract for the 35-bedroom Camden Hotel, formally the Camden Deluxe Hotel, which was immediately revenue enhancing,” said group marketing manager Christopher Kenny. “TheKeyCollections success in 2017 and continued growth in 2018 has been made possible by the commitment and enthusiasm of all the teams throughout the group. Their significant contribution has to be commended and applauded.”

Launched in 2012 by Nina Gillett and Sheila O’Riordan, TheKeyCollections employs more than 300 people between its properties and its Ballycoolin head office in Dublin 15. The company added The Exhibitionist and Gainsborough Hotels in South Kensington, London and The Gate Hotel in Dublin to its portfolio this year,bringing its total to seven.