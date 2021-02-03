Vodafone’s sales up after German consumers spent more during pandemic

Vodafone Group’s sales rose unexpectedly for the first time since March after German consumers stuck at home during the pandemic spent more money on mobile and broadband services.

The mobile carrier said third-quarter organic service revenue rose 0.4 per cent, compared to the 0.2 per cent decline expected by analysts. It stuck to its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of between €14.4 billion and €14.6 billion.

Cable customers in Germany upgraded to costlier plans during the quarter, helping to vindicate Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s purchase of Liberty Global’s German fixed business Unitymedia.

Pandemic hit

The sales gain follows two quarters of declines, which Vodafone blamed mainly on the pandemic. Revenue had grown in the last full year thanks partly to cost savings and efforts to keep customers loyal.

The centerpiece of Read’s strategy to streamline Vodafone, cut costs and pay down debt was the initial public offering of its mast business, Vantage Towers. It’s expected in the coming months and could be one of the biggest European IPOs of 2021.

“We have made further progress on our strategic priorities, including the IPO of Vantage Towers in early 2021, which remains firmly on track and will now include our 50 per cent shareholding in the UK towers joint venture with Telefonica,” Read said on Wednesday.

Vodafone’s shares have fallen 16 per cent in the past 12 months to Wednesday, versus a 13 per cent fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index.

- Bloomberg