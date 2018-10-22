Law ‘radically misapplied’ in Apple Athenry issue, court told

The law was “radically misapplied” by An Bord Pleanála in the way it granted permission for the first phase of tech giant Apple’s planned € 850 million data centre in Athenry, Co Galway, the Supreme Court has heard.

The board cannot permit a “salami style slicing and dicing” of major projects so as to avoid “hard questions” and a “genuine” environmental impact assessment of those, particularly the impact of their energy demands, Michael McDowell SC argued.

While Apple has since decided not to proceed with the Athenry centre, a five judge Supreme Court on Mondayheard an appeal by two objectors addressing a range of legal issues arising from how the board dealt with the company’s proposal. The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the appeal.

The appeal was brought by Sinead Fitzpatrick, who lives close to the planned development, and Allan Daly, of Athenry. It was opposed by the Board and the State but Apple was not involved.

The court’s decision is expected to impact on how the Board deals with similar projects.

The Supreme Court is considering a range of issues arising from the High Court’s rejection of the objectors case.

It will consider whether a point of law arises concerning the application of broad general principles of EU law in particular cases and, if so, whether it should refer issues to the Court of Justice of the EU.

The central issue concerns the manner in which the Board was required by law to have regard to the potential expansion of the data centre project from one data hall to the possible construction of a total of eight data halls.

The objectors have claimed eight data halls would increase the total demand on the national grid by between six and eight per cent and the overall grid connection planned at Athenry would have a footprint equal to Dundrum town centre.

In submissions, their counsel, Mr McDowell , said, despite accepting its own inspector’s report the data centre would be unsuitable for the Athenry site unless all eight proposed data halls were built, the Board conducted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for just one hall, not eight.

Without assessing whether this was a sustainable development from an energy point of view, the inspector took the view the employment considerations outweighed whatever doubt exists on the energy front, he said.

The government has set no national guidelines in relation to sustainable energy requirements, he noted.

The court was told the Industrial Development Authority had claimed about 300 construction workers would be engaged on the project and it would involve total investment of about €850 million over the estimated 15 years it would take to build all eight data halls.

If jobs are to be weighed against energy issues, there must be an effort to balance out the two and there was no such effort here, Mr McDowell argued.

While Apple had said the centre would be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, the inspector had concluded the best that could be secured was average renewability figures over the 15 years.

The issue remains relevant for reasons the Sustainable Energy Authority says we must reduce energy consumption and other data centre developments are proposed, he added.

Nuala Butler SC, for the Board, said it was required “to take into account as far as practicable” the potential build out of the Apple “masterplan” for eight data halls.

The Board took the masterplan into account “on a broad level” but disputed an EIA on the entire masterplan was required, she said.

There was no “deliberate project splitting” and “nothing curious” about how Apple applied for permission. The Board had conducted no EIA on the masterplan because it was not granting consent for the masterplan, she said.

All eight data halls were not intended to come on stream until some time between 2030-35 and it would have been completely inappropriate for the Board to decide in 2015 what was going to happen in 2035.

Energy demands were considered and while Apple could not show it would use 100 per cent renewable energy, that situation but could be different in 2035, she added.

James Connolly SC, for the State, supported the Board’s position and also maintained there was no requirement to carry out an EIA on the entire project.