Man used fake images of bank transfers in attempts to swindle car dealers out of three BMWs

A man who used fake images of bank transfers to try to swindle car dealerships out of BMWs valued at more than €160,000 has been jailed.

Callum Kearney (23), of Highfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork, posed as an interested buyer and attempted the ruse when he visited dealerships in counties Cork and Wicklow.

He used Photoshop to create images of bank transfer confirmation screens and suggested he had sent money for the vehicles.

Kearney, who is serving a 27-month sentence for deception offences, pleaded guilty at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court to theft and attempted motor theft. He received a three-year sentence with 21-months suspended for his latest offences.

Judge Keenan Johnson noted that Kearney had expensive taste when it came to cars and had demonstrated ingenuity in his offending.

Det Garda Mark O’Riordain told the court Kearney called to Ashford Motors in Rathnew, Co Wicklow on November 14th, 2023, looking to buy BMWs valued at €89,950 and €54,950.

He furnished the dealer with his details and sent phone screenshots of bank transfers. However, he did not get the cars as the money was not received.

He went to CMC Car Sales in Mallow, Co Cork, six days later to view a BMW priced at €28,950. He sent a screenshot of an alleged pending payment, took the car for a test drive and failed to return.

He put fake registration plates on the car, which was later located in Mullingar when Det Garda O’Riordain went to a house and saw the vehicle parked outside.

The detective agreed with prosecuting barrister Cathal Ó Braonáin that Kearney gave a fake name and claimed he had owned the car for three or four years.

The detective arrested Kearney, who then admitted to the crime and said he had a buyer ready to pay €15,000 for part of the engine. Kearney also admitted trying to take the other two BMWs and revealed he had “a buyer lined up” to pay €50,000 for one of them.

In mitigation, the defence said Kearney, who had 41 prior convictions, had “an avid interest in cars”, was not involved in substance abuse and has diagnoses of ADHD and autism.

The defence described him as a “Walter Mitty-type” but stressed Kearney has attended forensic counselling and wishes to become a paramedic.

Judge Johnson said the suspended part of the sentence would continue for five years, to encourage rehabilitation, after his release and that Kearney must attend psychotherapy as directed.