Tipperary Crystal owner and giftware seller settle trademark dispute

A dispute between the owner of Tipperary Crystal and a giftware seller over the alleged passing off of trademarks has been resolved.

Allied Imports, which owns the glassware brand, had sued Kavanagh Giftware for allegedly using its branding. It claimed the Co Wexford company had used grey and white graphics that would have made customers think they were buying Tipperary Crystal mugs, cups and other items at its shop in Enniscorthy and online.

Kavanagh Giftware, which was also accused of distributing the products to other retailers, had rejected all the claims against it, including alleged infringement of Allied Import’s copyright and intellectual property rights.

The case had been admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list, but when it was mentioned before Mr Justice Brian McGovern on Monday he was told the case could be struck out.