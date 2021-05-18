Stocktake: Dalio shrugs off human rights concerns in China

Surprising that billionaire investor is indulging in absurd moral equivalence

Ray Dalio. Photograph: Bank via Getty

Ray Dalio. Photograph: Bank via Getty

 

Billionaire investor and long-term China bull Ray Dalio isn’t losing sleep over China’s human rights problems. “I don’t really understand, and I don’t study the human rights issues,” Dalio told the Wall Street Journal last week. “I follow what the laws are on those particular things.” The US has human rights issues, too, he said. “Would I not invest in the United States because of those?”

It’s surprising someone as smart as Dalio would indulge in such an absurd exercise in moral equivalence. Both the Biden and Trump administrations have accused China of genocide in its treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang. Systematic rape and forced sterilisation of women, torture, indoctrination of children in orphanages, forced labour in internment camps – reports from the BBC and other credible sources have documented human rights abuses on a grand scale.

Dalio – founder of Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund and one that is pushing into ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) investing – is renowned as a deep thinker who preaches the virtues of “radical truth and radical transparency”. His book, Principles, recommends people “embrace reality and deal with it”. It says “truth, an accurate understanding of reality, is the essential foundation for any good outcome”. Another aphorism is: “Don’t confuse what you wish were true with what is really true.”

This is good advice. Dalio should heed it.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.