‘I dabble a little in shares as it is very easy to do so now’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I save but I also love to spend. It’s a balancing act – saving allows me to spend on life experiences or invest in good valuable pieces.

Do you shop around for better value?

I shop around when it comes to bigger, more expensive purchases. For the smaller buys, I value my time more than the savings. However, when it comes to business, I like to look at investments that bring more value to the operations of the company.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My most extravagant purchase would be our family home. Given it is now also my temporary working-from-home office space, it’s an ongoing investment that will continue to grow with our family.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Definitely our garden furniture and outdoor living space. We use it every day, whether hosting zoom meetings on a fine day or creating lots of lovely family and friend memories as we sit out and enjoy meals, chats and games.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I always do my best to shop local first before searching online. I’m not a lover of shopping, I really only shop for what I need. If I don’t find it locally, I will do what I can to shop Irish online and I love supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s a great way to drive our economy forward.

Do you haggle over prices?

I have a background in retail; therefore, I have experience with margins. I understand that most of the time they are a fair representation of the price the store needs to sell the product for. However, if it is a big-ticket item, such as a car, I’ll definitely haggle.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

Given the lack of events, weddings and general nights out recently, I’ve spent less on clothes. However, we’ve invested more in our home as we had the time to reorganise some of the rooms that needed redecorating.

Do you invest in shares?

I dabble a little as it is very easy to do so now, thanks to practical apps on the market. We have a fantastic pool of start-up talent in this country and part of my long-term business goal is to become an angel investor to support, offer advice and use my own start-up experience to give back.

Cash or card?

Card. However, I’m a little old school and still carry some cash. Just in case!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought my sister her birthday present. She has a significant birthday this December and it was such good value for money it was worth purchasing several months early.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

From a very young age, I grew up saving in the credit union. This always afforded me the luxury to save for something I wanted whilst paying back and continuing to save. I always felt everything was in reach if I worked hard and saved.

Have you ever lost money?

I have, yes, and while it is not a pleasant experience the positive aspect is that it taught me to ensure it will never be repeated.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

No, I am not a gambler, but I do enjoy a day out at the races. I’m not sure if this counts, but as a kid on summer holidays, I loved the one-arm-bandits with my flowerpot full of pennies.

Is money important to you?

Yes, it is important as it has a role to play in the life and experiences you want and wish to create for your family. There is sense of security that comes with knowing you are financially sound. It isn’t the most important thing in my life, but it has a place.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €150 and some change. However, some of it is from the sale of raffle tickets for our local GAA club, so it’s not all mine!

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea