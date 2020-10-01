House prices rebound, Bombardier’s Dublin plans and the best TV packages

Industry research suggests that asking prices on the housing market bounced back strongly as much of the economy continued to reopen between July and September. Mark Paul has the details.

Plans to expand Dublin’s Dart service and build a metro line linking the capital with its airport have lured manufacturer Bombardier to open an office in the Republic, writes Barry O’Halloran.

What TV package is right for you? Ciara O’Brien outlines the pros an cons of the major offerings.

A rebound in Irish manufacturing activity over the summer “came to a halt” in September, as output, new orders and employment all declined, the latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) from AIB shows, reports Laura Slattery.

Pure Telecom has signed a deal worth up to €10 million with BT Ireland to give it access to Siro’s nationwide high-speed broadband network. Charlie Taylor reports.

Companies with shares or debt listed on Euronext Dublin have less than five months to hold shareholder meetings and get paperwork in order to ensure that trading in their securities can continue post-Brexit, corporate registrar firm Avenir Registrar has warned. Joe Brennan reports.

Olive Keogh finds an eco-friendly alternative to concrete foundationsand tells us that how an AI-powered Irish platform could change the clinical trials landscape.

Can it match the Fitbit? Ciara O’Brien reviews the Apple Watch Series 6.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington argues that in the pandemic the arts need a fair crack of the whip also.

Cantillon ponders what’s in store for the housing market in these turbulent times and the daunting task awaiting the Future of Media Commission.

In our Business of Sport podcast Ciaran Hancock and Mick O’Keefe of Teneo speak with Mick Dawson, CEO of Leinster Rugby and Peter Twiss, Secretary of the Kerry County Board to gain an insight into how Covid-19 has impacted their respective organisations both on and off the pitch.

