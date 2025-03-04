Charlie Chawke applies for outdoor food facilities at Goat Bar and Grill

A coffee shop to be contained within a repurposed shipping container in the grounds of Charlie Chawke’s Goat Bar and Grill at Goatstown does not affect adjoining residential amenity and is not visible from the public road, according to planning consultant Tom Phillips

The remarks are contained in a 62-page planning report in support of a planning application by Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments for a variety of outdoor ancillary food and beverage offerings at the Goat Bar and Grill.

As part of a hybrid planning application lodged with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments Ltd is seeking planning retention for a repurposed shipping container that operates as a coffee kiosk.

Charjon Investments is also seeking planning retention for an upright outdoor television screen facing his ‘après ski’ structure and the extension of the previously permitted ‘après ski’ structure by 41sq m.

Mr Chawke’s firm also wants planning retention for various sculptures: a life-size gorilla, a life-size giraffe calf and an Eiffel Tower replica.

Mr Phillips said these features “complement the live animals in the pet farm element”.

On the plans to retain the coffee kiosk, the planning report noted that the kiosk, formerly operated as Box’d Coffee, then as the Coffee Kiosk and then as ‘The Giddy Kid’ was originally operated from in front of the pub during the Covid pandemic.

“It has proven to be a popular addition to the neighbourhood and the surrounding locality,” Mr Philips said.

The most recent accounts for Charjon Investments show the outdoor cafe enterprise generated revenue of €478,191 over two years to the end of March last.

Last year, Mr Chawke has lost his planning battle to secure planning retention for the kiosk.

This followed An Bord Pleanála refusing planning retention for the kiosk and outdoor seating along with signage and a series of ancillary elements.

In response to the appeals board decision, Mr Phillips said the applicant in the interim had removed certain elements refused and had also undertaken additional certain works now requiring retention permission.

Mr Phillips states that what was proposed now is under the heading of ‘meanwhile uses’, which he says “make effective use of residential lands pending finalisation of redevelopment proposals for the lands”.