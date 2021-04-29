Bank of Ireland to hire 130 IT specialists over the next year

Bank of Ireland is to recruit 130 IT specialists over the next 12 months as it looks to expand its in-house digital engineering teams.

The bank is recruiting across a number of disciplines and said it “strongly encourages female talent to apply for these specialist roles.”

Of the 130 roles, 30 are at an advanced recruitment stage with the remainder to be filled over the coming year.

Among the roles available are technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers and data analysts, all of whom will work on the bank’s digital offerings.

Bank of Ireland said successful candiates will have the opportunity to play a key role in its onling digital transformation at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving.

“Inside every bank there’s a tech company – delivering constant change driven by customer demand – and that’s why we’re investing strongly in our in-house digital engineering teams,” said Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland’s group chief operating officer.

Along with the option to work from home, employees will have access to multiple bank buildings including a new network of hubs – with meeting spaces and bookable desks – across Ireland and Britain.

“In what is an incredibly competitive marketplace, we are delighted to be offering these cutting edge roles for digital professionals,” said Ms Noakes.

“The pace of banking is changing rapidly and we’ve reached a tipping point between traditional offline banking and 24/7 digital services. That makes roles like these critical to how we serve our customers, bring products and services to market, and develop our business into the future,” she added.