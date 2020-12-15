Bank of Ireland chief risk officer Vincent Mulvey to retire

Bank of Ireland’s chief risk officer, Vincent Mulvey, will retire in March, having spent his entire career with the group.

The lender has begun an “internal and external search” for his successor, chief executive Francesca McDonagh told staff in an email on Tuesday.

Mr Mulvey joined the bank’s group executive committee at the height of the financial crisis in early 2009 as chief credit and market risk officer, which included responsibility the establishment and management of a unit for problem loans. He was appointed to the new role of group chief risk officer in 2017.

The bank lifer previously held positions in retail banking, corporate banking and risk. He is also the Bank of Ireland representative on the Irish Banking Culture Board.

“I’d also like to thank Vincent for his ongoing contribution to the bank while his successor is identified and look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the months ahead,” said Ms McDonagh. “His positive impact, especially during some of the most challenging days of the bank’s history, will be long remembered.”