DCC announces acquisitions in the UK and United States

DCC, the Dublin-based fuel-to-electronics conglomerate, has announced acquisitions in the UK and United States, with operating profit for its first financial quarter in line with expectations.

The company, which is holding its annual general meeting in Dublin on Friday, issued an interim management statement to Euronext Dublin in which it said profits were well ahead of the prior year, driven by completed acquisitions.

For the year ending March 31st, 2019, DCC’s profits are significantly weighted towards the second half of its financial year.

“At what is still a very early stage in the financial year, the group reiterates its belief that the year will be another year of profit growth and development,” it told investors.

The company separately announced that DCC Technology has acquired Stampede in the US and Kondor in the UK.

Stampede is a specialist distributor of professional audio-visual products to system integrators, value-added resellers, retailers and etailers in the US, Canada and the UK.

It recorded revenue of $280 million in the year ended December 31st, 2017, and employs approximately 210 people.

The acquisition of Stampede represents DCC Technology’s first acquisition in North America and is consistent with DCC Technology’s strategy to extend the geographic footprint and product range of its professional audio-visual business.

Kondor distributes mobile and accessory products. It recorded revenue of £110 million in the year ended December 31st, 2017, and employs approximately 250 people.

“The acquisition of Kondor strengthens DCC Technology’s position as one of the leading omnichannel distribution and supply chain businesses in Europe,” said DCC.

The combined initial enterprise value of Stampede and Kondor is about £110 million. DCC expects the acquisitions to generate a return on capital employed of approximately 15 per cent in the first full year of ownership.

DCC has grown substantially in recent years and now has significant operations across 17 countries, with “market-leading positions” in each of its liquefied petroleum gas, retail and oil, healthcare and technology divisions.

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy said the acquisitions “significantly strengthen” the company.

“The acquisition of Stampede significantly strengthens DCC Technology’s position in the attractive and growing Pro AV market and also provides DCC Technology with a platform for growth and development in North America,” he said.

“The acquisition of Kondor further enhances both DCC Technology’s service proposition and its market position, where it has grown to be a leading service provider to the retail channel in Europe.”