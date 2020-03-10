Appeals board gives go ahead for 832 residential units for Dublin

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to almost 850 residential units in two separate ‘fast track’ planning developments for Dublin. The appeals board has granted planning permission to Ardstone Homes Ltd for 590 units at Beechpark and Maryfield, Scholarstown Rd, Dublin 16. The application is made up of 480 build-to-rent apartments in seven blocks with a number reaching six storeys in height. The plan also involves the construction of 110 build-to-sell duplex units and apartments in nine duplex blocks. The appeals board found that the proposal would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities or of property in the vicinity. The board also found that the proposal would have significant positive effects due to the increase in housing stock it would generate for an urban area. An Bord Pleanála gave the plan the go ahead having regard to the nature, scale and design of the proposed development and the availability in the area of a wide range of educational, social, community and transport infrastructure. In a separate decision, the appeals board has also granted planning permission to St Edmunds Phase 3 Ltd for 252 residential units a short distance from the Liffey Valley shopping centre. The proposal is made up of 247 apartments in blocks ranging from two to eight storeys in height along with five three-bed, semi-detached and terraced homes. The strategic site is located only 750 metres from Liffey Valley and the appeals board stated that the proposal would constitute an acceptable residential density at the site which is zoned as an intermediate urban location. The board said the proposal was acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development. Both planning applications were made under the Government’s ‘fast track’ planning regime that allows developers by-pass local authorities and lodge the plans direct to An Bord Pleanála saving developers sometimes more than one year in the planning process.