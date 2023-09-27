The upcoming budget will include one-off measures that will “benefit those most in need”, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will tell an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The window to prepare for economic headwinds in the future is “rapidly closing”, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will this evening tell an Oireachtas committee.

Mr McGrath will tell the budgetary oversight committee that “unprecedented levels of fiscal support” were made available during the pandemic, followed by a “forceful and decisive” response to the cost of living crisis.

But, in remarks mirrored by Public Expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe, he will clearly frame the budget as an opportunity to prepare for harsh times rather than for the landmark €11 billion budget package announced last year.

He will say that the government has a responsibility “to look beyond the immediate term and ensure that the decisions that we take today help to build a stronger and more resilient economy for the future”, adding that the favourable fiscal conditions presents a “real, but brief, window of opportunity to prepare now for the challenges we know are on the horizon”.

Amid a growing sense in government that the budget will be a more constrained affair, he will say: “That window of opportunity is rapidly closing”, warning of the dangers of relying on windfall corporation tax “unlinked to the domestic economy”.

“We know from our recent history the dangers of relying on such volatile windfall revenues,” he will say, pointing to the sharper than expected drop in corporate tax receipts last month.

While there will be once off measures, he will tell the committee that the space is “limited” and will be focused on the most vulnerable.

“If we take the right decisions now, we can build upon that progress and ensure that our economy, and our society, remain resilient for years to come. This will be the cornerstone of Budget 2024,” he will say.

The upcoming budget will include one-off measures that will “benefit those most in need”, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will the committee.

Amid ongoing speculation about the size of the package of one-off measures to be introduced on budget day, Mr Donohoe’s comments hint that the Coalition may favour a balance towards targeted payments ahead of universal payments to all households.

Last year, three electricity credits worth €200 each were announced on budget day, along with a double payment of child benefit, seen as a universal measure.

The spending minister will use his appearance to again signal that the one-off measures in this budget will be smaller than last year.

“These measures will be temporary in nature, limited and of a smaller proportion than that in the Budget last year, when prices were at their highest,” he will say.

While promising ongoing investment in capital spending and infrastructural development, Mr Donohoe will tell the committee that in framing Budget 2024, “the Government are more cognisant that the economy is at full employment” and that “smooth transition” back to spending rules which limit overall core increases to five per cent needs to be executed.

Mr Donohoe will tell the committee that October’s budget will address “what is hopefully the last of our inflationary challenges”.

He will commit to more spending to help households counter the impact of inflation, even as he points to decreasing pressure on this front.

“Thankfully, inflation has fallen from its historic high of an 8.1 per cent average in 2022. This reduction is estimated to continue in 2024 and 2025,” he will say, allowing for the Government to return to its medium term expenditure strategy in 2025.

However, he will tell the committee that “in the short term, it also means that the Government must once more respond to the immediate challenge of stubborn prices as we wait for the inflation path to smooth.”

“To that end discussions are being finalised within the estimate process to bring forward targeted, impactful measures that will benefit those most in need,” he will say. Mr Donohoe’s comments come amid a growing expectation in Government that this budget will be a measured affair compared to last year’s €11 billion bonanza.