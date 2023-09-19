Budget 2024 spending plans could ‘destabilise the economy’, fiscal council warns

The Budget 2024 package has the potential to fuel further price increases, the State’s fiscal watchdog has warned. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Government’s upcoming budgetary package has the potential to “destabilise the economy” and fuel further price increases, the State’s fiscal watchdog has warned.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) said the Coalition’s revised spending plans, outlined in its recent Summer Economic Statement (SES), would see the national spending rule “repeatedly breached” every year out to 2026.

“As a result, core net spending is expected to be €4 billion higher by 2026 compared to plans set out five months ago. The breaches are serious,” it has told the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight in its opening statement.

The council is the latest institution to sound the alarm over State spending plans and the Government’s decision to drop the 5 per cent spending rule, which seeks to keep spending within a sustainable limit.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, published on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Ireland said the Government’s planned package for Budget 2024 risked keeping inflation higher for longer and was likely to “amplify demand in an economy already operating at capacity”.

In the SES, the Government signalled a budgetary package of €6.4 billion comprising additional public spending measures of €5.2 billion and taxation changes costing an extra €1.1 billion. This was significantly more that what had been earmarked in previous statements. An additional €4 billion is also being earmarked for one-off cost-of-living measures.

In its statement to the committee, Ifac warned the economy did not require extra stimulus. “We are above full employment – that is, we have never had this high a share of the population employed. This strength is one of the reasons why high price and wage pressures at present could persist,” it said.

Ifac claimed the Government’s budgetary plan would continue the procyclical fiscal policies which Ireland has struggled with in the past.

“That is, increasing spending and cutting taxes when the economy is already performing strongly. Such an approach can destabilise the economy in an upturn, fuelling more price increases.

“And it often means having to reverse those measures in bad times as revenues dry up. This approach has added to unemployment increases in downturns, exacerbating recessions,” the council said.

It also claimed the breaches leave the fiscal framework and Ireland’s national spending rule less credible. “This comes at a time when EU fiscal rules are not applicable, and reforms will render them less useful for Ireland.