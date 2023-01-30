Deadline for claims under business energy support scheme extended

Tuesday’s deadline for claims under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) has been extended by Revenue.

The support scheme was introduced as part of Budget 2023 to assist businesses with the rising cost of energy. It applies to “case 1″ tax trading businesses, such as hotels, shops and restaurants. It runs until February with payments backdated to September.

The scheme was criticised in some quarters for being “a damp squib” and for delivering “pittance” payments to the hospitality sector. Paul Gallagher, general manager of well-known Dublin hotel Buswells said many businesses may be eligible only for low levels of support.

The one-month extension of time for applications will apply to claims which relate to the September 2022 claim period. It will mean businesses may make claims in February for the month of September 2022.

The extension of the deadline for September claims was welcomed by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath who said “it is important that we give businesses adequate opportunity to submit their claims under the scheme. The Government will make a decision in the coming weeks on the future of the TBESS scheme along with all the other cost of living measures that are due to expire at the end of February,” he added.

