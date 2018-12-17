Starwood Capital links up with Urbeo to create €1bn Irish build-to-rent platform

US investment group Starwood Capital is to partner with Urbeo Residential and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to develop a €1 billion build-to-rent platform. The new company, Urbeo, will target a mix of standard, as well as social and supported tenancies, across Dublin and other major cities.

Urbeo will seek to partner with builders, developers, and housing associations to deliver new rental housing projects in well-serviced locations, with good connectivity to employment centres. It will start with three properties, which consists of 334 private and social units and includes New Bancroft Hall in Tallaght, in Dublin, and has a pipeline of over 2,500 units in negotiation or exclusivity.

Urbeo, founded by Frank Kenny and Bill Nowlan, says it is focused on “matching investor needs for long-term, stable returns with those of tenants to build stable and sustainable communities of rental housing”.

Frank Kenny, co-founder of Urbeo said: “We have identified a rich pipeline of assets to acquire, and expect to be busy in the coming months. Our expectation is to grow the fund into the preeminent PRS investment fund in the country in terms of scale, quality of delivery to tenants, and long term returns to investors.”

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) will invest €60 million in the platform, which includes its share of the Bancroft Tallaght property. ISIF took a 48 per cent stake in the development which it bought for € 30 million last July and has 131 apartments, with Kenny and Nowlan acquiring the rest. It was expected that more than 30 per cent of the apartments at the development will be let to social and affordable tenants. MD Property, which handles the lettings, currently has a one-bed apartment available for rent at the development for €1,500 a month.

Starwood Capital is one of the largest owners of market-rate multifamily housing in the US, with properties in Florida, Colorado, Washington D.C., Washington and California. It will invest in the new platform through Starwood Global Opportunity Fund XI, the firm’s 11th opportunistic real estate fund, which closed in April 2018 with commitments surpassing $7.5 billion.

A new feature of the Irish property market in recent years, the build-to-rent sector continues to grow at a strong rate, with a recent report from CBRE Research suggesting that international investors with € 5 billion to spend are targeting the Irish rental sector.