Global drinks giant signs for new European headquarter offices at Charlemont Square

Charlemont Square in Dublin city centre comprises 355,000 sq ft of office accommodation, 30,000 sq ft of dining and retail space and 194 private rental apartments

Global drinks giant Mark Anthony Brands International has signed a new 12-year lease to occupy the sixth and seventh floors at One Charlemont Square in Dublin city centre.

The agreement will see the company move from its existing base at Donnybrook House in Dublin 4 and expand its footprint to 4,088 sq m (44,000 sq ft).

The new office will serve as Mark Anthony’s European headquarters. While the rental level has not been disclosed, the company is understood to be paying about €57 per sq ft.

Developed by McGarrell Reilly, the wider Charlemont Square scheme comprises 32,981 sq m (355,000 sq ft) of office space across two buildings with 2,787 sq m (30,000 sq ft) of dining and retail space and over 200 private rental apartments.

The office buildings are designed to LEED Gold, NZEB, BER A3, WiredScore Platinum and ActiveScore Platinum ratings while the development’s on-site amenities include a gym, wellness room and bike club.

Mark Anthony Brands International is a member of The Mark Anthony group of companies. Mark Anthony’s portfolio includes White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, and Glendalough Whiskey & Gin Distillery.

Mark Anthony recently announced it was teaming up with Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi to create Más+ by Messi, which it describes as a “next-generation hydration drink”.

Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at One Charlemont Square, Mark Anthony Brands International president Scott Walton said: “We are actively recruiting the best to join our team as we continue to invest in our growth for the long term and expand our presence in Dublin. Our goal in locating a new office space was to find a site that matched our vibrant culture, a creative space in which our growing team can thrive, and that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished here at One Charlemont Square.”

McGarrell Reilly’s chief operating officer Deirdre Reilly added: “We are delighted to welcome Mark Anthony Brands as a tenant at One Charlemont Square. The letting agreement reflects the desirability and market-leading position of this premium office space.”

Mark Anthony Brands were advised by Paul Finucane of Colliers while McGarrell Reilly were represented in the negotiations by Rita Carney of JLL.

The news of Mark Anthony’s move to One Charlemont Square follows the decision earlier this year by US-headquartered SEI, a provider of technology and investment solutions to the global financial services sector, to occupy 2,323 sq m (25,000 sq ft) of office space at One Charlemont Square.

The company signed a 10-year lease, and is understood to be paying a rent of about €57 per sq ft. Over 50 per cent of the building is now reserved with deals for the remaining space the subject of active discussions. The building can cater for requirements from 465 sq m (5,000 sq ft) upwards.