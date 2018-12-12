Modern office space by the Boyne for rent for €96,000

First-floor office space and six car-parking spaces in a modern block close to the centre of Drogheda, Co Louth, are on the letting market at €96,000 per annum through agent Shane Black.

South Quay Buildings, which overlooks the river Boyne, is a recently built mixed-use property finished to “Grade A” specification throughout. The property was previously occupied by Ulster Bank but comes to the market vacant.

It is close to the centre of Drogheda town, next to Scotch Hall shopping centre and within five minutes’ walk of the train and bus station.

Open-plan offices

The first floor has 572.03sq m (6,157sq ft) to provide for open-plan and cellular offices, meeting rooms, and a canteen. The spec includes suspended ceilings; recessed lighting; fitted tea station; raised access floors with floor boxes; air conditioning; and passenger lifts.

Drogheda is about 50km from Dublin, 120km from Belfast and 3km from the M1, which connects both cities.