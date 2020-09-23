Dublin 15 industrial and logistics site a prime opportunity at €10m

A 45.7 acre prime greenfield site strategically located next to Northwest Business Park in Dublin 15 is being brought to the market by agent REA Grimes at a guide price of €10 million.

Located just off Ratoath Road in Mooretown, and south of the N2-N3 link, the subject site is zoned general employment (GE) making it suitable for industrial uses such as data centres, logistics and warehousing.

The undeveloped land bank is adjacent to existing well-established business and industrial parks and comes for sale serviced by advanced infrastructure, services and utilities. A number of global high-tech companies have their European bases in the surrounding area including PayPal, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Xerox.

The site is north of the Northwest Business Park and in is close to the R121 (west of the site), the N2 (east) and Ballycoolin Road (south).

Development of the land is guided by the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023, under which it is zoned GE, a category designed to provide opportunities for general enterprise and employment.

GE zoning allows for business uses such as logistics and warehousing activity on sites that are deemed highly accessible, well designed, permeable and legible.

According to the development plan, high-tech manufacturing, industrial and telecommunication structures are considered acceptable developments on the site.

The subject site’s location just 12km from Dublin Airport, 12km from Dublin city centre and 3.5km from the M50 motorway offers the purchaser and eventual occupier convenient access to national and international transport networks.

And while there are no rail links in the vicinity, the area is well served by public transport via the 40D Dublin Bus route, which stops on the N3/M3 link dual carriageway, approximately a 15-minute walk from the lands. Access to the site is off the Ratoath Road from the Northwest Business Park roundabout.

The land bank is held under freehold unencumbered title and a current service report prepared by the vendors is available upon request.

Interested parties seeking further information in relation to the property should contact Paul Grimes of REA Grimes by email at paul@reagrimes.ie.