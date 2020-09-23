Dunboyne residential opportunity guiding at €6.75m

Developers seeking residential opportunities in Dublin’s commuter belt may be interested in a site which has come to the market at a guide price of €6.75 million in Co Meath.

Situated on the Navan Road in Dunboyne town, the lands extend to a total of 11.05 hectares (27.3 acres), and are zoned under the Meath County Development Plan 2013-2019 as follows: A2 Residential – 5.40 hectares (13.34 acres); F1 Open Space – 2.12 hectares (5.24 acres); and Un-zoned – 3.53 hectares (8.72 acres).

The draft Meath County Development Plan 2021-2027 was published on December 18th, 2019 for public consultation (until March 6th, 2020). The plan is due to come into effect in May 2021. Under this, the residential and open space zoning of the subject site is to be increased to 6.13 hectares (15.14 acres) and 4.92 hectares (12.16 acres) respectively.

While there is a road proposal through the lands, advice received from IMG Planning indicates that it is not foreseen that development of the subject site would be contingent on the road being provided along its entire length.

Well positioned

The lands are well positioned within a 1km walk of Dunboyne train station, providing a regular and reliable connection to Dublin city centre, while the M3 and wider motorway network are readily accessible via exit 5 on the M3 which is located nearby.

Dunboyne itself has a strong employment base thanks to the presence in the area of large multinational occupiers such as Intel (4km), Shire (2km) and Facebook’s data centre (2km).

The town, meanwhile, is well served by amenities which include Avoca’s 35,000sq ft cafe, food market and garden centre, while Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is just 4km away.

The sale of the of the site is being handled by agent Knight Frank, acting on the instruction of the statutory receiver Aiden Murphy of Crowe. Further information can be obtained from the dataroom for the sale which can be accessed at dunboynelands.com or by contacting Finín O’Driscoll at Knight Frank on 01-634 2466.