Breaking: G7 backs global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent in a move which signals pressure on Ireland’s 12.5 per cent rate

The group of Seven rich nations agreed on Saturday to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 per cent on a country by country basis.

The deal targets multinational companies which are viewed as not playing enough tax.

If this formula is agreed at the OECD it leaves Ireland with a choice of whether to increase its 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate to the new global minimum.

Negations would also be likely at EU level with the European Commission and many members states pushing to mandate the 15 per cent rate across the EU.

“We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20 per cent of profit exceeding a 10 per cent margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises,” a communique from G7 finance ministers seen by Reuters said.

“We will provide for appropriate co-ordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies.”

