Galway gift card to help people shop local this Christmas

A gift card specifically for Galway is to be rolled out in the run-up to Christmas. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy/The Irish Times

A gift card specifically for Galway is to be rolled out in the run-up to Christmas to encourage locals to spend their money in the city and wider county.

The Love Galway/Grá do Ghaillimh gift card is a collaboration between Galway Chamber, Galway City Council and Galway County Council, and is hoping to tap into a desire among many to shop locally

All types and sizes of customer-facing businesses, including retail, hospitality, leisure, accommodation, health and beauty, and services, are being encouraged to sign up to the scheme, which uses technology supported by Mastercard, so no additional equipment is required.

Once launched, the Love Galway card will be commission-free for registered businesses and come in both a physical and virtual format.

The initiative is part of the Town & City Gift Card set-up, which is running countrywide, with more than €17 million worth of cards sold last year and about 3,000 businesses aligned to such initiatives in the Republic.

“The popularity of gift cards is growing, as is the desire to shop local,” said Galway Chamber chief executive Karen Ronan. “We’ve seen the power of local gift cards across Ireland to tap into these trends ... We’re building on brand Galway with our own gift card so we can direct spend to Galway businesses.”

Mayor of Galway City Helen Ogbu said the card was one of several initiatives developed to encourage people to spend money in their local community.

“Having our own gift card will be a huge opportunity for businesses ... to drive business through their door, ring-fencing gift card spend into our local economy,” she said.

Galway County Council cathaoirleach Andrew Reddington echoed that and suggested the wider county, including Connemara and the islands in Galway Bay, were “among the most recognisable parts of Ireland, and we are lucky to have such a great range of towns and villages, with excellent local shops, restaurants, boutiques and businesses”.

He said that as Christmas approached, he would encourage “all customer-facing businesses across the county to register to accept the Love Galway/Grá do Ghaillimh gift card”.