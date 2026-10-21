More than €7m laundered through money mule accounts in 12 months, banks say

The data from FraudSMART suggests that a significant percentage of adults aged between 18 and 34 would consider allowing their account to be used by others. Photo: iStock

More than €7 million was laundered through Irish money mule accounts in the year to the end of June, with almost half of young adults saying they had been approached by people looking to use their accounts to transfer money, according to figures from a bank industry group.

The data from FraudSMART, the fraud awareness initiative led by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), suggests that a significant percentage of adults aged between 18 and 34 would consider allowing their account to be used by others, with men far more likely to give the green light for others to access their accounts.

Some 44 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds said they had been approached or knew someone who had been approached to use their bank account to transfer money, a sharp increase from the 24 per cent recorded in the previous survey in 2025.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of all adults had been approached or knew someone who had been approached by another person looking to use their bank account to transfer money, up from 13 per cent in 2025.

A total of 37 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds, and 35 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds, said they would consider allowing their account to be used to transfer money in exchange for payment.

Across all age groups combined, men were almost twice as likely as women to say they would consider allowing their account to be used to transfer money, with 20 per cent saying they would at least think about it compared with 12 per cent of women.

Knowledge of the consequences of money muling was lowest among 18 to 24-year-olds, with 31 per cent saying they did not know it could lead to a criminal record and 40 per cent unaware it could affect their ability to obtain a visa.

“Money mule recruiters are targeting people of all ages, but particularly young adults, through social media, messaging apps, fake job advertisements and peer-to-peer contact,” said Niamh Davenport, head of financial crime at BPFI.

“Approaches are often disguised as legitimate opportunities with offers of so-called ‘quick’ or ‘easy’ money in exchange for allowing funds to pass through their bank account.”

Highlighting the risks for students, Daniel Walsh, president of AMLÉ, formerly the Union of Students in Ireland, said young people “often face significant financial pressures, making offers of quick or easy money appear tempting”.

“However, allowing someone else to use your bank account can have consequences that extend far beyond the initial payment.”