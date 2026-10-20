Revolut services hit by outage, including in Ireland

Revolut has confirmed its services have been hit by an outage but said data was safe. Photograph: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers of digital bank Revolut have reported problems accessing the bank’s systems, with the disruption hitting multiple services.

The problems began earlier this morning, with DownDetector recording a spike in reports between 7 and 8am. It is unclear what has caused the problems.

Revolut confirmed the outage, which has also affected customers in Ireland. However, the bank moved to reassure customers that their data and money had not been compromised.

“We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers’ money and data are safe,” a spokesman said. “We’ve been working to fix the issue since it was identified this morning and apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused.”

[ Revolut customers in Ireland affected by ‘third-party’ data breachOpens in new window ]

Revolut says it has more than 3.4 million customers in Ireland.