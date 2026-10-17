Retailers on Dublin’s O’Connell Steet hit with legal notices under revamp plan

Dublin City Taskforce was set up by the Government to advise on revitalising O’Connell Street, tackling dereliction and improving security in Dublin city centre

More than a dozen retailers and restaurants on Dublin’s O’Connell Street are facing legal action over unauthorised signs and shop fronts as part of a drive to revitalise the capital’s main thoroughfare.

The businesses facing enforcement cases include Circle K, Peter Mark and Allcare Pharmacy, Ned Kelly’s Casino and several Asian diners.

It follows the appointment earlier this year of high-profile civil servant Robert Watt to lead the Dublin City Development Company. This was formed to deliver on recommendations from Dublin City Taskforce, which was set up by the Government to advise on how to revitalise O’Connell Street, tackle dereliction and improve security.

Following a review of O’Connell Street premises by Watt’s new group, 13 enforcement cases have been opened by Dublin City Council against traders and building owners on the street since the beginning of September.

The cases relate to changes to shopfronts without proper permission, unauthorised neon displays, digital advertising boards, canopies and flags, which are covered by Special Planning Control Scheme (SPCS) bylaws that cover O’Connell Street.

Businesses named in the enforcement cases include Circle K, Paddywagon Tours, Peter Mark and Allcare Pharmacy, who face enforcement cases over unauthorised signage in their shop windows.

The council case records showed an enforcement case has also been opened into Ned Kelly’s Casino over digital and neon signage, a canopy and outdoor screens which the council said was non-compliant with planning conditions.

Meanwhile, Imperial Entertainment, a casino, faces an enforcement case over “intensification of signage to front facade”. A separate case for 55-56 O’Connell Street Upper, from which casino operator Carlton Entertainment Group trades, was opened over canopies and flags erected without permission.

Robert Watt was appointed to lead the Dublin City Development Company

Asian-style buffet Fortune Terrace Buffet and sushi bar Encha face enforcement proceedings over unauthorised signage in their store windows. Dublin City Council has also said that ramen and sushi restaurant Yuriko put in place its wooden shopfront without proper permission.

Other retailers that face new enforcement cases are Pick & Pay, Arisu Photo Booth and Green Island Supermarket, all over signage on their windows and facade.

[ Plan for O’Connell Street restaurant approved, but it is banned from serving takeawaysOpens in new window ]

Further planning enforcement cases were opened earlier this year for the O’Connell Street premises occupied by Smiles Dental, which attached advertisement signs to a protected structure without permission, and Flanagans Restaurant over unauthorised signage. These cases have since been closed.

The Dublin City Development Company, led by Watt, has no power to enforce planning rules. The new body is understood to have flagged the planning breaches with Dublin City Council through its complaints procedure and following a review of the complaints, the council opened enforcement cases.

Failure to comply with the planning enforcement procedure can result in fines of up to €5,000.

Earlier this month, Watt – who has been seconded from the Civil Service to the new role – told the Irish Planning Institute’s autumn conference Dublin City Council had not imposed planning laws properly on O’Connell Street businesses.

There are two SPCS in place at present in central Dublin, which cover Grafton Street, O’Connell Street and their surrounding areas. The SPCS set out a number of policies and objectives on architectural conservation, property uses, building heights, advertising signs and shopfronts, vacancy and civic identity.

Earlier this month, the SPCS was used by Dublin City Council to bar a new restaurant being planned for Ulster Bank’s former O’Connell Street branch in Dublin from operating any takeaway food service.

Long-standing concerns have been aired by city councillors about the concentration of fast-food outlets on O’Connell Street, from which about a dozen provide takeaway services.