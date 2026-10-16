Swords Express operator says it would cost up to €7m to provide off-site housing for staff

The operator of the Swords Express has told An Coimiúsin Pleanála (ACP) that providing off-site housing for its mainly foreign-national workforce would cost the company between €6 million and €7 million in capital costs and €250,000 in annual recurring charges.

In an appeal to ACP against Fingal County Council’s decision to refuse planning retention for its modular staff accommodation at its north Dublin depot, planning consultant for Eirebus Ltd, Peter Thomson, said such an outlay “would render the company economically non-viable”.

Last month the council refused a three-year planning retention application for 19 modular accommodation units and six mobile-home units at the depot at Corduff Road, Dublin 15, after finding that the units’ layout and arrangement “represent a serious form of substandard residential living”.

In Thomson’s 11-page submission he told ACP the company was seeking the planning retention for the units in the context of a housing crisis “where there is a chronic shortage of housing for rent in the area”.

Thomson said the workers’ on-site accommodation was “essential” to sustain the existing transport business on the site “and without it the business potentially becomes uneconomical and unviable”.

Eirebus employs 92 workers and has 70 buses on the road.

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Thomson said the foreign-national workers on arrival into Ireland were not in a financial position to buy a vehicle or rent accommodation.

He told ACP that when numbers of overseas workers for Eirebus were low, the company was able to procure local accommodation.

However, due to the increased numbers, the company would require 12 three-bedroom homes or 18 two-bedroom homes.

Thomson said Eirebus and other companies in similar circumstances felt strongly that the only way they could continue to honour their public service commitments was to provide residential accommodation on site.

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Sixty-eight members of the Eirebus workforce are foreign nationals and 43 of them benefit from the on-site accommodation.

The planning appeal said the foreign-national workers were recruited from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal and “their accommodation needs have to be carefully managed to avoid ethnic tensions”.

Thomson said the three-year planning retention was required and would allow the applicant to look at alternative longer-term accommodation solutions.