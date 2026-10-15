Kenmare Resources lowers production forecast as it continues talks with Abu Dhabi suitor

Kenmare Resources, the Dublin-listed titanium minerals miner, has lowered the full-year production forecast for its most important product as it continues takeover talks with a company ultimately controlled by the Abu Dhabi royal family.

The company said on Thursday it now expected to produce 710,000-750,000 tonnes of ilmenite, which is used in the manufacture of everything from paints to plastics and textiles, at its Moma mine in Mozambique, southern Africa, this year. It previously targeted about 800,000 tonnes.

Ilmenite production fell 17 per cent last year to 842,300 tonnes.

Kenmare said the forecast downgrade was a result of “continuing commissioning challenges” at its recently upgraded largest mining plant, known as WCP A, which the group is moving to its largest ore zone, Nataka. Nataka contains about 70 per cent of Moma’s nine billion tonnes of mineral resources, according to the company.

Ilmenite is now well into its fourth year of price decline – driven by Chinese producers, operating at home and in Africa, continuing to oversupply the market. However, Kenmare said its average price for the product rose during the third quarter as it sold more “higher value” ilmenite product.

It said the price of zircon, which accounts for about a quarter of Kenmare revenues and is used to make ceramic tiles, is continuing to improve, having stabilised and started to rise last year.

Chief executive Tom Hickey said the company was continuing to “engage constructively” with the government of Mozambique over a new Moma production and exports royalty agreement and “remains focused on bringing these discussions to a positive conclusion in the near-term”.

The previous 20-year accord expired just before the end of 2024, though the terms were to remain in place until a new one was reached.

The Irish Times reported last week on how Kenmare Resources had attracted bid interest from Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH). Kenmare subsequently confirmed it had received a non-binding proposal from IRH, which has been given a deadline to announce at least a firm intention to make a formal bid by 5pm on November 17th.

IRH is a unit of International Holding Company, which is chaired by sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates deputy ruler and overseer of the business interests of Abu Dhabi’s ruling Al Nahyan family.

Shares in Kenmare are up about 25 per cent since news of the bid approach. However, they remain down almost 20 per cent from the level at which they were changing hands a year ago.