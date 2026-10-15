GAA+ reports 25% surge in profits in the year before RTÉ sold its stake

The GAA acquired RTÉ’s share of the joint venture for €3m before rebranding it as GAA+. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Pretax profits at the parent company of GAA+, the pay-walled streaming platform established by the GAA and RTÉ, surged by 25.6 per cent last year to €1.41 million.

New accounts filed by GAAGo Media Ltd show that pretax profits increased to €1.4 million last year from €1.11 million in 2024, as subscription revenues rose by 8.65 per cent from €5.3 million to €5.77 million in 2025.

It is the third consecutive year of strong profit and subscription revenue growth for the subscription platform, originally called GAAGo. The 25.6 per cent rise in pretax profits followed a 28 per cent increase in pretax profits in 2024 and a 7 per cent rise in subscription revenues in 2024.

Earlier this year, the GAA acquired RTÉ’s share of the joint venture for €3 million before rebranding it as GAA+. The deal – which valued the business at €6 million – was completed in February.

Overall revenues at the company rose by 10 per cent for the second year running last year.

Turnover comprised subscription revenue of €5.7 million, sponsorship income and other income.

Sponsorship income increased by 28 per cent from €285,417 to €365,168, while other income rose by 38 per cent from €148,312 to €204,796.

After-tax profits increased by 27 per cent from €978,986 to €1.24 million.

No dividend was paid out last year, after the firm paid a €1 million dividend to its then joint owners, RTÉ and the GAA, in 2024 and a €1.2 million dividend in 2023.

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The accounts – signed off by GAA Croke Park stadium director Peadar Mac Cionnaith and GAA director general Thomas Ryan on September 17th – show that the firm had accumulated profits at the end of 2025 totalling €2.56 million.

The directors state that the service streams GAA games to both domestic and international audiences and features more than 100 live and on-demand games over the year.

The broadcast of the games resulted in the company’s operating costs increasing by 6 per cent from €4.07 million to €4.34 million last year, while personnel costs rose from €550,089 to €580,366.

The company directly employed seven people on average last year, up from six in 2024.