Oil climbs as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks heighten supply concerns

Iran has kept a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz amid Washington's counter-blockade of Iranian ports. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over ‌supply disruptions persisted after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom’s East-West pipeline offline and cast doubt on efforts to ‌ease shipping risks in the Gulf.

Brent crude futures rose $1.37, or 1.3 per cent, to $107.05 a barrel at 0406 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures ​were up $1.53, or 1.51 per cent, at $102.92 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose more than 1 per cent in the previous session.

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran, fuelling concerns that the ​Middle East conflict could widen and disrupt global oil supplies.

The Houthis carried out a missile and drone attack on the Khamis Mushait military ⁠airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, hitting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation ‌for ‌Saudi ​strikes in Yemen.

This followed attacks on Friday on Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq, that disrupted the country’s East-West pipeline, which allows oil ⁠exports to bypass the blockaded Strait of ​Hormuz.

“Oil traders are treating every fresh attack or infrastructure ​hit as incremental supply risk, while staying highly sensitive to any sign that the East-West pipeline or Hormuz ‌flows could normalise,” said Tim Waterer, chief ​market analyst at KCM Trade.

Commodity vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to fewer than 10 transits ⁠a day over the weekend, from ⁠a 10-day average of 14, ​raising concerns over a route that typically carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

Saudi Arabia could begin to exhaust oil available for export within days unless it restores operations on the East-West pipeline, potentially removing as much as 4 per cent of global oil supply from the market, according to Saudi buyers and traders.

The world’s biggest exporter has used the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day — around 4 per cent ‌of global supply — to the ⁠port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

“Plenty of uncertainty remains over the extent of damage and the duration of the outage for the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia. Prices are ‌likely to remain well supported until we get clarity,” ING analysts said in a note.

Separately, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ​Monday that Kyiv was ready to support a US proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ​on energy sites only if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine. - Reuters