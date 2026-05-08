Lufthansa to restart Cork to Frankfurt service in June

Starting on June 1st, Lufthansa (mainline) will operate the Frankfurt to Cork service every Monday and Friday. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

German carrier Lufthansa will resume its Frankfurt to Cork service from June 1st, Cork Airport has confirmed.

The airport said that following the closure of Lufthansa’s regional subsidiary, Lufthansa Cityline last month and the grounding of 27 aircraft, engagement immediately began on securing the restoration of the service.

Starting on June 1st, Lufthansa (mainline) will operate the Frankfurt to Cork service every Monday and Friday.

The service will operate using a larger Airbus A319 aircraft, with a seat capacity of 138 compared with Lufthansa Cityline’s 90-seater aircraft.

The service was first introduced in 2021 and has grown “from strength to strength” since, the airport said.

It also noted that Germany is Ireland’s third-largest source market for inbound tourism, “and the resumption of the Frankfurt – Cork service maintains key access for German holidaymakers when visiting the South of Ireland."

“The wider Frankfurt Rhine-Main region is home to over 5.8 million people and in 2025, Ireland welcomed a total of 433,000 visitors from Germany,” it added.

Passengers from Cork will be able to avail of connections to the wider Lufthansa global network at Frankfurt – the airline’s main hub.

“We were hugely disappointed with the closure of Lufthansa Cityline and the grounding of 27 aircraft affecting many European cities, including Cork,” head of aviation business development and communications at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said.

“On that basis, it is a testament to the strength of the South of Ireland market that Lufthansa (mainline) have elected to recommence the service using a different, larger aircraft type,” Finn said.

“We are delighted to be back connecting to Frankfurt from June onwards,” she added.